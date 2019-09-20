Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Announces $0.43 — Dividend

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4306 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

DEEF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

