Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Sell

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 286,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $151.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

