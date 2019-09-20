Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Pi Financial lowered Alio Gold to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Alio Gold stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Alio Gold has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.07.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,971 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Alio Gold worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

