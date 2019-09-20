Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

CTLT stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $111,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 205.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after buying an additional 1,028,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,971,000 after buying an additional 1,023,315 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after buying an additional 535,066 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 149.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 741,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 444,120 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

