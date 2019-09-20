Zeitcoin Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $235,895.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,236,661 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

