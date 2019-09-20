ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0311

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. ZENZO has a market cap of $299,041.00 and $97.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00209858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040186 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 21,475,162 coins and its circulating supply is 9,608,137 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

