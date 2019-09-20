ZeusCrowdfunding 24 Hour Volume Hits $263.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market capitalization of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

