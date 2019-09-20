ZPER Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, Bit-Z and HitBTC. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $20,332.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00081676 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00390815 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007102 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000932 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BitForex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.