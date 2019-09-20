ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express shares have outperformed its industry so far this year, mainly owing to the impressive performance of its express delivery services unit. Revenues from the unit surged 30.6% year over year in the first half of 2019, thus boosting the top line. Increase in parcel volumes also bode well for the company. The company’s parcel volume expansion in second-quarter 2019 was higher than the industry average by 18.5 percentage points. Parcel volumes are estimated in the 11.51-11.93 billion range for 2019, implying a 35-40% rise from the year-ago reported figure. However, the company's high operating expenses are quite concerning. Operating costs rose 28.7% in the first half of 2019. With the company constantly making investments in expanding its portfolio, costs are likely to climb going forward as well, thereby denting earnings.”

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 85,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $20,343,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,042.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 171,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $11,413,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $12,042,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

