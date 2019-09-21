$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pareteum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Pareteum posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pareteum.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEUM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pareteum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEUM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 13,588,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

