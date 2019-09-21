-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Nextdecade reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextdecade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 56,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

