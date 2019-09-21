$0.39 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 514,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,364. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.82 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.