$0.52 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Nomura initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $281,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $9,032,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $8,852,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $7,732,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Perficient by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 205,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $176,252,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.