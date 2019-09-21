$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. ExlService posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

ExlService stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,078. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ExlService by 6.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in ExlService by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

