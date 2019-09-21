$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 745,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,740. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

