$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Shares of KAI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.96. 68,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. Kadant has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $990.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $784,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $936,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,939.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,268. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2,206.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

