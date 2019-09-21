$1.38 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

ESNT traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 1,630,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

In other news, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $95,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $961,289.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,468.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,886 shares of company stock worth $1,247,649. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

