$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spotify Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. Spotify Technology posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spotify Technology.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $185.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -201.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.