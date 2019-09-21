173,866 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,215,000 after purchasing an additional 111,738 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,105 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

DUK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,700. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

