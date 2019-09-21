2,232 Shares in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the second quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the first quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total value of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $8,883,724.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,477.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,016 shares of company stock valued at $11,351,290 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lendingtree stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.99. 77,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,533. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.09 and a 200 day moving average of $359.78. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

