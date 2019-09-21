$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to post sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $15.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,913. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

