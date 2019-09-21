4NEW Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,112.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. 4NEW has a market cap of $19,203.00 and $5,112.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00209859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.01225929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018247 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020984 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Exrates, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.