741,859 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 741,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,047,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of ONEOK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. 61,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

