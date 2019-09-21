900 Shares in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.60.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $593.22. 5,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,692. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $639.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $607.25 and its 200 day moving average is $540.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total value of $174,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,109 shares of company stock worth $28,803,346 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.