Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.06.

NYSE:ACN opened at $193.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,953,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,752,071,000 after acquiring an additional 101,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

