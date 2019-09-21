AdCoin (ACC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. AdCoin has a market cap of $32,516.00 and $1.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,728,075 coins and its circulating supply is 16,236,422 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.