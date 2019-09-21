Adobe’s (ADBE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $310.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $315.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.65.

Adobe stock opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,627 shares of company stock worth $7,471,484 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Adobe by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

