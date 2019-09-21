Adzcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $54,451.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006394 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,150,223 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

