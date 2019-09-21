Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 111,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,275. Aegion has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after purchasing an additional 688,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,430,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 212,591 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter worth $2,355,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

