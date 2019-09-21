Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $663.23 million, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.31. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $270,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,007.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $572,970 and have sold 136,700 shares worth $2,962,153. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Agilysys by 430.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Agilysys by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

