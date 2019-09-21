Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $115.73 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003179 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Algorand has a market capitalization of $115.73 million and $49.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.01219772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018569 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 2,894,937,755 coins and its circulating supply is 363,665,912 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

