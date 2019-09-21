Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. 556,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,557. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.