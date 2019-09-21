AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,321 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 402,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 302.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

AWF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 100,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,481. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.