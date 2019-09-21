Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Income Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 82,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,569,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,229.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,170.68. The stock has a market cap of $852.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

