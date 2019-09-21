Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2021 earnings at $54.44 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,260.11.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,794.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,801.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,843.04. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $899.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,960.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.