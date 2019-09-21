AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE AMC opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 338,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.