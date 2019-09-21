American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. 4,379,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

