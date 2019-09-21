American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in American National Insurance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 81,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in American National Insurance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,311,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American National Insurance by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in American National Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of American National Insurance stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $123.08. 89,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,131. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.71.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $956.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.