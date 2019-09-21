American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives $208.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.29.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $1,683,333.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $225.56. 1,993,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $140.40 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

