Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 245.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.89. 2,943,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,868. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

The company also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

