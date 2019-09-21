Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 245.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.89. 2,943,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,868. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

The company also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.