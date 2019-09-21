Analysts Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 466,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 424.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,824 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.