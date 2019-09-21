Analysts Set $2.75 Price Target for Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 182 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,384. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

