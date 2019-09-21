Analysts Set Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) PT at $5.00

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CSLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE CSLT remained flat at $$1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 470,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,214. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $230.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,479.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,610 shares in the company, valued at $397,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $90,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 40.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 63.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 740,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,952,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after acquiring an additional 705,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

