Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) PT at €18.01

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.41 ($20.24).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.08 ($16.37). The stock had a trading volume of 6,305,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

