Analysts Set Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Target Price at $2.00

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.