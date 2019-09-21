Analysts Set IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price at $20.16

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 4,868,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,164. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in IQIYI by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQIYI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in IQIYI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in IQIYI by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IQIYI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

