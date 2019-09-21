Apollon 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Apollon has a market cap of $84,310.00 and $12.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

