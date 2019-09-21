ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Market Cap Tops $52,452.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $52,452.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.73 or 0.05469969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001074 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027858 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ARCT is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com.

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.