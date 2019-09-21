Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Gap Down to $30.85

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.29, but opened at $30.85. Ares Management shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 3,843,195 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

In related news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $984,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,029,726 shares of company stock worth $30,237,184 over the last three months. 151.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

