Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

AJG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.19. 9,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,311. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after buying an additional 2,895,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after buying an additional 1,397,053 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after buying an additional 787,091 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 391.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 516,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.